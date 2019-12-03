Ray Lee Wheat

Ray Lee Wheat, 70, of Liberty, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, Kentucky.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Bridwell Wheat; sisters, Mae Morgan, Louise Curtsinger, Bessie Worley; one grandson and two great-grandchildren.
Cremation rites were honored by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. No services will be held at this time.
Ray's funeral arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home
Published in The Casey County News on Dec. 4, 2019
