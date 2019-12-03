Ray Lee Wheat, 70, of Liberty, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, Kentucky.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Bridwell Wheat; sisters, Mae Morgan, Louise Curtsinger, Bessie Worley; one grandson and two great-grandchildren.
Cremation rites were honored by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. No services will be held at this time.
Ray's funeral arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com
Published in The Casey County News on Dec. 4, 2019