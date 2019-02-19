Ray Martin, 89, of Liberty, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his son, Larry Martin; a daughter, Lanna (Danny) McAninch; brother, Marvin Martin; three grandsons, step-grandson, step-granddaughter and several great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held at South Fork Cemetery, where he will be buried beside his late wife.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 20, 2019