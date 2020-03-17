Raymond "Bill" Coffman, 69, of Liberty, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his sons, Michael Glen (Jessica) Coffman, James Raymond (and Kathy) Coffman, Hartley (Amy) Scott; daughters, Shelia Ann Lyons, Crystal Gayle (David) Peavler; sister, Fran Rubarts; 17 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; and his companion, Pam Shearer.
Funeral services were held March 16 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in the Hustonville Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 18, 2020