Raymond J Vest, of Lawhorn Hill, passed from this life on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Casey County Hospital. He was 83 years of age.
Born Oct. 5, 1936, on Hatter Creek in Casey County, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Cleo "Jackie" and Nettie Carmicle Vest. Raymond was a retired propane truck driver for Ferrellgas Company and was a farmer. He enjoyed fishing, ginseng digging, and listening to gospel music. Raymond professed his faith in Christ and was of the Methodist faith, attending Willow Springs United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his beloved wife of sixty-two years, Bertha Rae Hatter Vest, of Liberty; one son, Gary (Norma) Vest ,of Liberty; four grandchildren, Jason Vest, of Springfield, Justin (Meghan) Vest, of Danville, Brian (Ashley) Vest, of Liberty, and Sara (Chad) Davenport, of Liberty; and five great-grandchildren, Matthew, Abigail, Maggie, Lauren, and Lucy. Raymond is also survived by one step-granddaughter, Samantha Carter; two step-great-grandchildren, Cori and Cohen; one brother, Dallas (Reva) Vest, of Blue Ash, Ohio; two sisters, Nora (Bobby) McFarland, of Liberty, and Deva Brown of Fairfield, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by a son, Jeff Vest; and two brothers, Larry Vest and Marvin Vest.
Funeral services were held privately for family only with Brother Johnny Maupin and Brother Dwight Hatter officiating. Burial followed in Willow Springs Cemetery.
The family received friends from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Raymond's funeral service was live streamed on McKinney-Brown Funeral Home's Facebook page at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Jason Vest, Justin Vest, Brian Vest, Chad Davenport, Matthew Davenport, and Bobby Jo McFarland served as Raymond's pallbearers.
Donald Atwood, Doug Waddell, Creech Richardson, Margo Robinson, Steve Roach, and former employees of Ferrellgas Company served as honorary pallbearers.
Raymond's funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook and DVD tribute honoring Raymond's life are available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.