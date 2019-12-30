Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Jeffrey Vest. View Sign Service Information McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty 752 Campbellsville Street Liberty , KY 42539 (606)-787-6219 Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Jeffrey Vest, 60, of Junction City, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.

Born on Dec. 27, 1958, he was the son of Raymond and Bertha Rae Hatter Vest of Liberty. He was employed at Essity. Jeff was of the Methodist faith and formerly attended Willow Springs United Methodist Church. He was a former employee at ATR for 27 years. He was a loving Poppy to his grandchildren. Jeff loved riding motorcycles, fishing, and being with his best friend, Dexter, his dog.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sons, Jason Vest, of Springfield, and Justin (Meghan) Vest of Danville; his fiancé, Bobbi Jo Montgomery, of Junction City; a stepdaughter, Samantha (Patrick) Carter, of Lexington; a stepson, Sam Montgomery, of Junction City; two grandchildren, Lauren Marie Vest and Lucy Blake Vest; and two step grandchildren, Cori Carter and Cohen Carter. Other survivors include a brother, Gary (Norma) Vest of Liberty; a niece, Sara (Chad) Davenport, of Liberty; and a nephew, Brian (Ashley) Vest, of Liberty.

The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Maupin and Bro. Dwight Hatter officiating. Burial followed in Willow Springs Cemetery.

The family received friends from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Tim Hatter, Dwight Hatter, Adam Cain, Brian Vest, Chad Davenport, Robert Heselton and Kyle Zachary. Honorary pallbearers were Sara Davenport, Roger Brown, Danny Brown, and all his first cousins.

Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at Raymond Jeffrey Vest, 60, of Junction City, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.Born on Dec. 27, 1958, he was the son of Raymond and Bertha Rae Hatter Vest of Liberty. He was employed at Essity. Jeff was of the Methodist faith and formerly attended Willow Springs United Methodist Church. He was a former employee at ATR for 27 years. He was a loving Poppy to his grandchildren. Jeff loved riding motorcycles, fishing, and being with his best friend, Dexter, his dog.In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sons, Jason Vest, of Springfield, and Justin (Meghan) Vest of Danville; his fiancé, Bobbi Jo Montgomery, of Junction City; a stepdaughter, Samantha (Patrick) Carter, of Lexington; a stepson, Sam Montgomery, of Junction City; two grandchildren, Lauren Marie Vest and Lucy Blake Vest; and two step grandchildren, Cori Carter and Cohen Carter. Other survivors include a brother, Gary (Norma) Vest of Liberty; a niece, Sara (Chad) Davenport, of Liberty; and a nephew, Brian (Ashley) Vest, of Liberty.The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Maupin and Bro. Dwight Hatter officiating. Burial followed in Willow Springs Cemetery.The family received friends from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.Pallbearers were Tim Hatter, Dwight Hatter, Adam Cain, Brian Vest, Chad Davenport, Robert Heselton and Kyle Zachary. Honorary pallbearers were Sara Davenport, Roger Brown, Danny Brown, and all his first cousins.Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com. Published in The Casey County News on Dec. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Casey County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close