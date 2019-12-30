Raymond Jeffrey Vest, 60, of Junction City, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
Born on Dec. 27, 1958, he was the son of Raymond and Bertha Rae Hatter Vest of Liberty. He was employed at Essity. Jeff was of the Methodist faith and formerly attended Willow Springs United Methodist Church. He was a former employee at ATR for 27 years. He was a loving Poppy to his grandchildren. Jeff loved riding motorcycles, fishing, and being with his best friend, Dexter, his dog.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sons, Jason Vest, of Springfield, and Justin (Meghan) Vest of Danville; his fiancé, Bobbi Jo Montgomery, of Junction City; a stepdaughter, Samantha (Patrick) Carter, of Lexington; a stepson, Sam Montgomery, of Junction City; two grandchildren, Lauren Marie Vest and Lucy Blake Vest; and two step grandchildren, Cori Carter and Cohen Carter. Other survivors include a brother, Gary (Norma) Vest of Liberty; a niece, Sara (Chad) Davenport, of Liberty; and a nephew, Brian (Ashley) Vest, of Liberty.
The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Maupin and Bro. Dwight Hatter officiating. Burial followed in Willow Springs Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were Tim Hatter, Dwight Hatter, Adam Cain, Brian Vest, Chad Davenport, Robert Heselton and Kyle Zachary. Honorary pallbearers were Sara Davenport, Roger Brown, Danny Brown, and all his first cousins.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Dec. 31, 2019