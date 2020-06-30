Raymond Lee Poff, 66, of Middleburg, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his sons, Steven (Lisa) Poff, David Poff, Jason (Becky) Poff, Danny Poff; daughter, Crystal (James) Sims; his life partner, Diana Patterson; step-son, Travis Hatter; step-daughter, Susan (Greg) Short; brothers, Jerry (Patsy) Poff, Oliver (Faye) Poff, Glen (Rita) Poff, Brent Poff, Bruce (Carla) Poff, Dale (Matana) Poff; sisters, Nancy (Roy) Luttrell, Kathy (William) Wethington, Kaye (Darren) Helm; 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held June 30, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in K.P. Hall Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.