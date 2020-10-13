Retha Mae Wilham Davenport, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was 89.
Born on April 5, 1931, in Casey County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Stella Moran Wilham. Retha was a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, and flowers. She loved children and being a Mom and a Grandma.
Retha is survived by two sons, Timothy (Artie) Davenport of Liberty and Paul (Kathy) Davenport of Windsor; two grandchildren, Chad (Sara) Davenport of Liberty and Brandon (Beth) Davenport of Windsor; and two great-grandchildren, Matthew Levi Davenport and Abigail Kate Davenport. She is also survived by a special great-nephew, Justin (Ellie) Wilham of Lexington.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Richard Davenport, who passed away on Nov. 17, 2008; two brothers, Delmer Ray Wilham and Harold Dean Wilham; and a sister, Demaris Bartone.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Kenny Spaw officiating. Burial will follow in South Fork Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6 to 9 p.m.. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Chad Davenport, Brandon Davenport, Matthew Davenport, Don Wilham, Glen Wilham, and Justin Wilham.
Arrangements for Ms. Retha Davenport are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.