1/1
Retha Mae (Wilham) Davenport
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Retha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Retha Mae Wilham Davenport, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was 89.
Born on April 5, 1931, in Casey County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Stella Moran Wilham. Retha was a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, and flowers. She loved children and being a Mom and a Grandma.
Retha is survived by two sons, Timothy (Artie) Davenport of Liberty and Paul (Kathy) Davenport of Windsor; two grandchildren, Chad (Sara) Davenport of Liberty and Brandon (Beth) Davenport of Windsor; and two great-grandchildren, Matthew Levi Davenport and Abigail Kate Davenport. She is also survived by a special great-nephew, Justin (Ellie) Wilham of Lexington.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Richard Davenport, who passed away on Nov. 17, 2008; two brothers, Delmer Ray Wilham and Harold Dean Wilham; and a sister, Demaris Bartone.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Kenny Spaw officiating. Burial will follow in South Fork Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6 to 9 p.m.. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Chad Davenport, Brandon Davenport, Matthew Davenport, Don Wilham, Glen Wilham, and Justin Wilham.
Arrangements for Ms. Retha Davenport are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Casey County News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved