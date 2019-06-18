Rev. Dr. Joey "Doc" Murphy, 66, of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Evans Murphy, of Harrodsburg; son, Paul Brent (Katie) Murphy; brothers, Dr. Ted K. (Jefferi) Murphy, Jimmy (Joy Lynn) Murphy; and two grandchildren.
Visitation and funeral services for Joey will be held privately with private burial at Murphy Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on June 19, 2019