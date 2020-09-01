Rhonda Durham, 52, of Liberty, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her home. She was 52 years of age.
She is survived by her mother, Faye Woodrum Sanders; son, Logan (Breanna) Durham; daughter, Natashia (Jon) Kessler; brother, Greg (Valerie) Sanders; sister, Sheila Long; and four grandchildren.
Graveside services were Aug. 31 at Whited Cemetery. Burial followed the service in Whited Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.