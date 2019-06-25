Rhonda Sue Glass Duncan, 65, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her daughter, Tonya Ramirez; son, Timmy Duncan; three brothers, Donald (Willa Jean) Glass, Danny Glass, Dennis (Ina Louise) Glass; sister, Sharon Kaye (Ken) Waddell; four grandchildren, and a special friend, Sherry Jo Luttrell.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Contown Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on June 26, 2019