Rhonda Sue (Glass) Duncan

Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY 42539
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY 42539
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Oak Grove Contown Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rhonda Sue Glass Duncan, 65, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her daughter, Tonya Ramirez; son, Timmy Duncan; three brothers, Donald (Willa Jean) Glass, Danny Glass, Dennis (Ina Louise) Glass; sister, Sharon Kaye (Ken) Waddell; four grandchildren, and a special friend, Sherry Jo Luttrell.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Contown Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on June 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.