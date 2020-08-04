Richard Allen Fair, age 60, born June 17th 1960, residing in Richmond, Ky., formerly of Liberty, passed away early Thursday morning July 16, 2020, at Central Baptist Hospital, Lexington, Ky., of a heart complication.

He was the son of the late John W. and Bessie (Whited) Fair husband to Carole Ann (Courtwright) Fair with 2 sons, Cpt. Jonathon Daniel (age 35) Fort Huachuca, AZ and Richard Aaron Fair (age 34) Somerset,1 daughter-in-law Elizabeth (Dungan) Fair, and 1 grandson Emmett Dean Fair.

Other family members include two brothers and a sister preceding him in death, James Marvin, Norvil Ray, and Peggy Ann Fair. Surviving are two sisters and three brothers, Geneva L. (Fair) Martin of Louisville, Nancy H. (Fair) Morgan of Trenton, John C. of Richmond, Franklin D. of Frankfort, and Garnett D. Fair of Liberty.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store