Riggin Burke Hicks
Riggin Burke Hicks was born and died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at St. Joseph East in Lexington, Kentucky.
Riggin was the son of Matthew and Kelly Burke Hicks of Liberty. He is also survived by a brother, Rody Hicks of Liberty; maternal grandparents, Gary and Missy Burke of Liberty; paternal grandparents, Doug and Vicky Hicks of Hustonville; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services was held privately for family only. Burial was held at Green River Valley Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
