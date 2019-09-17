Robert "Bobby" Carl Russell, 82, of Liberty, died Monday Sept. 9, 2019 at the Casey County Hospital.
He is survived by his brother, Dale Lee Russel; and nieces and nephew, Renee Cunningham, Teresa Horning, Lisa Russell, Sherrie Sweet, John Russell, Marvetta Russell, Melissa Copley, Stacy Pitman and Jessie Russell.
Funeral services were held Sept. 13 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Poplar Springs Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Sept. 18, 2019