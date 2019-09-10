Robert J Peavey

Service Information
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49
Liberty, KY
42539-0238
(606)-787-6211
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
Robert J. Peavey, 38, of Liberty, died Saturday Aug. 31, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his parents, John P. (Jennifer) Peavey, of Liberty, MaDonna Gribbins Filippe, of Virginia; spouse, Erin Goode Peavey; children, Robert J. Peavey Jr., Katelyn Peavey, James Peavey, Kylie Peavey; stepchildren, Cloe Shearer, Samuel Shearer, Isabel Shearer, and brother, Micah Peavey.
Funeral services were held Sept. 3, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Peavey Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Sept. 11, 2019
