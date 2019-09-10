Robert J. Peavey, 38, of Liberty, died Saturday Aug. 31, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his parents, John P. (Jennifer) Peavey, of Liberty, MaDonna Gribbins Filippe, of Virginia; spouse, Erin Goode Peavey; children, Robert J. Peavey Jr., Katelyn Peavey, James Peavey, Kylie Peavey; stepchildren, Cloe Shearer, Samuel Shearer, Isabel Shearer, and brother, Micah Peavey.
Funeral services were held Sept. 3, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Peavey Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Sept. 11, 2019