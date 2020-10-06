1/
Robert Lee Thompson
Robert Lee Thompson, 73, husband of Mae Thomas Thompson, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his residence on McCauley Road in Wilmore, Kentucky.
He was born Oct.r 31, 1946, in Battletown, Kentucky. He is the son of the late Cleve and Rosemary Kegley Thompson.
Survivors include daughter, Melissa Thompson Richardson and her husband, Brian, and a step-son, Michael, as well as children from a prior marriage, Mary Thompson, Jenny Cane, and, Robert Thompson, Jr; brothers, Edward Thompson, Lamar Thompson, and Steve Thompson; and, sisters, Nina Thomas, Mary McFall, and Delia Childress.
He was added to the Church of Christ in 2012, when he was baptized. He served in the US Army and US Army Reserves for over 20 years and attained the rank of Master Sergeant.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Berean Children's Home, 1180 Berea, T R Ln SE, Bogue Chitto, MS 39629.
Funeral Services will be 1:30 PM, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery with Bros. Virgil T. Eubank and James D. McDonald officiating. Bearers will be family and friends.
Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
