Robert Leon Coleman, 75, of Yosemite, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.He is survived by his spouse, Patricia Ann Stanaford Coleman; daughters, Jennifer Ann Coleman and Robin and (Steve) Combs; and one grandson.Funeral services were held Oct. 31 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Salyers Cemetery.Online Condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com