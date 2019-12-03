Rodney Keith Hundley, of Liberty, Kentucky, passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 41 years of age.
Born July 30, 1978, in Marion County, Kentucky, he was a son of Shirley Coffman Hundley and the late Norman Hundley. Rodney was a 1996 Casey County High School graduate and a 2008 graduate of Somerset Community College, where he majored in Industrial Maintenance. Rodney was a former employee with Hundley Construction and a former mechanic with Toyota in Georgetown. He attended Pine Grove Church.
Survivors include his fiancé, Marlo Warner of Liberty; his mother, Shirley Hundley of Liberty; two sons, Korey Keith Hundley and Rodney Dalton Hundley, both of Adair County; two brothers, Rick (Kara) Hundley of Middleburg, and Rob (Alesha) Hundley of Liberty;
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Brother Darrell Burton and Brother Jeff Edwards officiating. Burial followed in Whited Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Rick, Rob, Kyle, Korey, and Dalton Hundley and Joey Marples.
Rodney's funeral arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook and a video tribute available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Dec. 4, 2019