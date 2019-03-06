Roger Abell, 69, of Cooper Ridge Road, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Overstreet Abell; daughter, Gwen Poteet; sisters, Diann (David) Conquest, Janis Turner, Abbie (Don) Rose and Sallie (Freddie) Marple; brothers, Jessie (Linda) Abell, David (Angie) Abell, Stan Abell, Robert (Kay) Abell and Paul (Cathy) Abell; and two grandchildren.
The funeral service as held March 5 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 6, 2019