Ronald Gregory Allen, 66, of the Grove Ridge Community, passed away at home on Aug. 22, 2019.
He is survived by his spouse, Jacqueline Watts Allen; parents, Thad and Lorene Wood Allen; sister, Charlene West; brother, Neal Allen; and three grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Aug. 25 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Grove Ridge Cemetery with military rites performed by the Casey County Honor Guard.
Published in The Casey County News on Aug. 28, 2019