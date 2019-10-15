Ronald Lee Corhn, 69, of Hustonville, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his daughter, Nikki (Robert) Joseph; sister, Margaret Peavley; brother, Billy Corhn; a grandson and a great-granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Oct. 16, 2019