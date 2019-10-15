Ronald Lee Corhn

Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
Obituary
Ronald Lee Corhn, 69, of Hustonville, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his daughter, Nikki (Robert) Joseph; sister, Margaret Peavley; brother, Billy Corhn; a grandson and a great-granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Oct. 16, 2019
