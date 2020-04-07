Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Lewis "Ronnie" Summers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Ronnie was born May 1, 1946 to Gene and Evelyn (Murphy) Summers at home in Casey County, the second of five children. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1963.

Ronnie served as Airman 1st class in the U.S. Air Force in the late 60's. He married his devoted wife of 52 years, Mary Eileen (Goode) Summers, on June 17, 1967 at St. Bernard Catholic Church.

In 1970, Ronnie began his 31-year career at Columbia Gulf Transmission Company. Ronnie was known to many as the founder and president of the Casey County Pork Producers, which he started in 1985. The Pork Producers building at the Central Kentucky Ag/Expo Center in Liberty bears an honorary plaque with his name and picture on it, extolling his tremendous impact on pork farming in the county. He was a pork and beef farmer, lifelong FFA supporter (awarded an honorary FFA Degree in 1989), a 40-plus year Casey County football booster, and a friend to anyone in need. Ronnie was an amazing son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

Ronnie is survived by his wife, Eileen; sons, Craig (Jennifer), Marshall, Jayme (Gloria), and Darren Summers; 7 grandchildren, Miranda, Ronnie, Presley, Dalton and PJ Summers; Chelsey Skinner; and Zachary Grider; 5 great-grandchildren, Hadley, Remi, and Zoey Summers; Marley Skinner; and Autumn Grider; sisters Gayle Renner, Kathy (Joe) Hatchett, and Katie (Tony) York; and numerous nephews and nieces. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother, Dwight, and his beloved grandson, Zach Summers.

Funeral services were held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Auberry – Gupton & Chandler Funeral Home in Campbellsville, Kentucky with Father George Otuma officiating. Burial followed at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Clementsville. Pallbearers were his 7 surviving grandchildren. Due to state regulations, the funeral was a private service for immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Zach Summers Memorial Scholarship for Casey County High School students through the Casey County Bank or the Auberry - Gupton & Chandler Funeral Home or memorials to Lifeline Home Health Care. Those wishing to sign the online guest book may do so at Ronald "Ronnie" Lewis Summers, 73, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his home in Clementsville, Kentucky.Ronnie was born May 1, 1946 to Gene and Evelyn (Murphy) Summers at home in Casey County, the second of five children. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1963.Ronnie served as Airman 1st class in the U.S. Air Force in the late 60's. He married his devoted wife of 52 years, Mary Eileen (Goode) Summers, on June 17, 1967 at St. Bernard Catholic Church.In 1970, Ronnie began his 31-year career at Columbia Gulf Transmission Company. Ronnie was known to many as the founder and president of the Casey County Pork Producers, which he started in 1985. The Pork Producers building at the Central Kentucky Ag/Expo Center in Liberty bears an honorary plaque with his name and picture on it, extolling his tremendous impact on pork farming in the county. He was a pork and beef farmer, lifelong FFA supporter (awarded an honorary FFA Degree in 1989), a 40-plus year Casey County football booster, and a friend to anyone in need. Ronnie was an amazing son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.Ronnie is survived by his wife, Eileen; sons, Craig (Jennifer), Marshall, Jayme (Gloria), and Darren Summers; 7 grandchildren, Miranda, Ronnie, Presley, Dalton and PJ Summers; Chelsey Skinner; and Zachary Grider; 5 great-grandchildren, Hadley, Remi, and Zoey Summers; Marley Skinner; and Autumn Grider; sisters Gayle Renner, Kathy (Joe) Hatchett, and Katie (Tony) York; and numerous nephews and nieces. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother, Dwight, and his beloved grandson, Zach Summers.Funeral services were held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Auberry – Gupton & Chandler Funeral Home in Campbellsville, Kentucky with Father George Otuma officiating. Burial followed at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Clementsville. Pallbearers were his 7 surviving grandchildren. Due to state regulations, the funeral was a private service for immediate family only.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Zach Summers Memorial Scholarship for Casey County High School students through the Casey County Bank or the Auberry - Gupton & Chandler Funeral Home or memorials to Lifeline Home Health Care. Those wishing to sign the online guest book may do so at auberryguptonfh.com. Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Casey County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close