Ronnie D. Salyers, 70, of Waynesburg, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Jody Carman Salyers; sons, Jeff (Mandy) Salyers, Dennis Salyers of Waynesburg; and two daughters, Aundria (Jason) Radliff of Waynesburg and Jessica (Andrew) Clements; brothers, Donnie (Sherry) Salyers, Brent (Teresa) Salyers; sister, Beverly Salyers; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held Aug. 11 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Salyers Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Aug. 14, 2019