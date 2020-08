Rose Cravens, 91, of Liberty, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.She is survived by her daughters, Mildred (Doug) Mills, Jean (Jack Jones) Cravens; son, Ronald (Dianna) Cravens; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.The funeral service was held Aug. 18 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in South Fork Cemetery.Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.