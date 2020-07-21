Rose L. Watts Southerland, 94, of Maxey Valley passed away at the Liberty Care Center on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Born Sept. 6, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Mandy Whitworth Watts.
Rose was a hard worker that also kept busy. She loved her family and was famous for her fried apple pies. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Jesse Southerland; son, Cecil Wayne Southerland; and by eleven of her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Shirley (Don) Martin of Hustonville; sister, Hazel Maddox of Hustonville; two grandchildren, Donna (Robert) Cummins of Hustonville and Tim (Jennifer) Martin of Hustonville; six great grandchildren: Justin, Allison, Jansen, Jax, Jayse, and Jett; brother-in-law, Glyn (Judy) Southerland of Moreland; sister-in-law, Sylvia Alloway of Georgetown; and sixteen nieces and nephews.
Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at W.L. Pruitt Funeral Home. Funeral Service is 11 a.m., Wednesday with Rev. Marshall Malone officiating. Burial is in Hustonville Cemetery. Pallbearers are Wayne Watts, Tim Martin, Robert Cummins, Brian Watts, Larry Dowell, and Anthony Watts. A Guestbook is available at www.wlpruitt.com.