1/
Rose (Grider) Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Grider Smith, 71, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon, KY.
She is survived by her son, Donald (Holly) Smith; daughter, Dawn (George) Gillock; brothers, Carl (Michelle) Grider, Phillip Grider; sisters, Bonnie Hill, Betty Grider; brothers-in-law, Frank Daughtery, Roger Subir; and four grandchildren.
Funeral services were Aug. 24 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in the Tapscott Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with online guestbook available at www,mckinneybrown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Casey County News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved