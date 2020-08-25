Rose Grider Smith, 71, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon, KY.
She is survived by her son, Donald (Holly) Smith; daughter, Dawn (George) Gillock; brothers, Carl (Michelle) Grider, Phillip Grider; sisters, Bonnie Hill, Betty Grider; brothers-in-law, Frank Daughtery, Roger Subir; and four grandchildren.
Funeral services were Aug. 24 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in the Tapscott Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with online guestbook available at www,mckinneybrown.com.