Rosia M. Pennington, 78, of Liberty, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Elhanan "Sarge" Pennington; sons, Aubrey (Kathy) Pennington, Stephen (Kim) Pennington; daughter, Sharron (Tony) Wilham; two estranged daughters, Marcie (Mike) Jones, Debbie (Harvey) Franklin; brothers, Warnie (Robin) Baker, Bobby (Sue) Baker, Colston Baker, Don (Rochelle) Baker; sisters, Norma (Vernon) Gordon, Dorsie (Kenton) Caudill, Joy (Eugene) Gross, Nadine Baker, Goldie (Alonzo) Shepherd; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was privately held on June 17. Burial followed in Mill Springs National Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

