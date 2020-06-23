Born June 1, 1926, she walked into HEAVEN on May 26, 2020. She is survived by a son, Vernon Lee (V.L.) Harris, Jr.

She was the widow of Vernon Lee Harris to whom she was married for over sixty-one years. Roxie was born in her parents' house on Turner Ridge in Casey County, the daughter of the late Doc and Ora Bernard Turner. She enjoyed teaching and retired after nearly thirty-one years in 1981. She was a member of Rosemont Baptist Church and the Dorcus Sunday School Class, and also the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association. Visitation was Saturday afternoon May, 30, until 1:30 p.m. and also Saturday evening June 30 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, Kentucky. Funeral services will also be on that same date at 1:30 p.m. at the Kerr Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will be at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens, 4915 Harrodsburg Road, in the Field of Honor next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, Roxie and her son requests that a memorial gift in remembrance of Roxie be sent to the Rosemont Baptist Church, 556 Rosemont Gardens Drive, Lexington KY 40503.

