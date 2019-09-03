Roy Eugene Simpson, 53, of Moreland, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Danville.
He is survived by his daughter, Dianna (Josh) Goode; brothers, Phillip (Dana) Simpson, Frank (Kristie) Downs; sister, Dianna (Kenneth) Reynolds; and two grandchildren.
There was a visitation from Aug. 28 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. There will be no service. Cremation rites will be honored following visitation.
Published in The Casey County News on Sept. 4, 2019