Roy Eugene Simpson (1965 - 2019)
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
Obituary
Roy Eugene Simpson, 53, of Moreland, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Danville.
He is survived by his daughter, Dianna (Josh) Goode; brothers, Phillip (Dana) Simpson, Frank (Kristie) Downs; sister, Dianna (Kenneth) Reynolds; and two grandchildren.
There was a visitation from Aug. 28 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. There will be no service. Cremation rites will be honored following visitation.
Arrangements entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with online guestbook and video tribute available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Sept. 4, 2019
