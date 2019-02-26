Royce Leland Campbell, 87, of Windsor, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Pierce Campbell; sons, Roger (Yvonne) Campbell, Ronnie (Mary Ruth) Campbell; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was Feb. 25, at the Bernard Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Lakeside Memorial Gardens in Somerset.
Bernard Funeral Homewas in charge of arrangements.
Bernard Funeral Home
367 Main Street
Russell Springs, KY 42642
(270) 866-3110
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 27, 2019