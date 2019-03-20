Ruby Mae Addington Pennington, 55, of Hustonville, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019.
Born April 29, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Helen Champion Addington. She was a loving mother and a devoted "Grannie". She loved gardening, hiking and spending time with her family.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Pennington. She is survived by her daughter, Esmeralda (Keith) Phillips, of Hustonville; brother, Melvin (Donna) Addington, of Casey County; sister, Vicky Addington, of NC; grandchildren, Kaylynne and Dakota Phillips; and by Bouncer, her Jack Russell.
