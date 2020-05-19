Ruby Sharp Passmore, 76, of Eli, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her residence.
She is survived by daughters, Teresa (Steve) Bell, Angela Passmore; sons, James (Amber) Passmore, Timothy Passmore; sisters, Shirley Luttrell, Betty Chumley, Vivian Delores Sallee, Janet Luttrell; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service will be held privately for family only. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Contown Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on May 20, 2020