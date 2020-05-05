Guest Book View Sign Service Information Morris & Hislope Funeral Home 5900 N. Hwy 27 Science Hill , KY 42553 (606)-423-3131 Service Private To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

Russell E. Wall, 95, of the Mt. Olive Community in Casey County, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 3030, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on March 11, 1925, in Casey County, to the late Everett and Artie (Moore) Wall. He was raised in Eubank and graduated from Eubank High School in 1943. On June 10, 1947 he married Chestine Calder, of Science Hill, and they moved to Casey County. They celebrated over 72 years of marriage.

He is survived by his wife and four children: Peggy (Bernal) Buis, of Eubank, Nancy (Janis) Smith, of Mt. Olive, Debbie (Bert) Spears, of Bethelridge, and Mark (Sandra) Wall, of Mt. Olive. He was the proud Papaw of eight grandchildren: Allen (Adrienne) Buis, Shanda (Kenny) Catron, Jennifer (Skip) Todd, Kristy (Barry) Lee, Stacey (Brandon) Murphy, Beth (Jantzen) Hale, Amber Wall, and Travis (Ashley) Wall; and 18 great- grandchildren: Austin Wall, who resides with them and helped care for his Papaw, Ian, Kenton and Blake Buis, Vander Catron, Spencer Clark, Allicen and Chloe White, Zachary and Kaylee Todd, Skyler and Raegan Lee, Olivia and Tessa Hale, Alex and Ayden Wall, and Madison and Corben Wall.

He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Steve Clerk.

Russell was a member of the Eubank Church of Christ and served as an elder from 1972 until his death. He was a World War II veteran and proud to have served in the Army in the European Theater of Operations. He was a lifetime farmer of beef and dairy cattle. He served on the board of directors for Farmers Home Administration and Southern Belle Dairy. He also worked several years with the Casey County Extension Agent vaccinating feeder calves.

After retirement, he enjoyed gardening and sharing his produce with friends and neighbors.

In accordance with the recommendations concerning the COVID-19, the services will be private and for immediate family only. Please feel free to log onto our website:

If you would like to participate in a drive-thru funeral service, please be in the parking lot at Morris & Hislope Funeral home by 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Please follow the directional signs as posted in the parking lot. Burial will be in Eubank Cemetery.

The service will be officiated by Bro. Dale Robbins and Bro. Ferlin Price.

Honorary Pallbearers are his great-grandchildren.

Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Russell E. Wall, 95, of the Mt. Olive Community in Casey County, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 3030, at home, surrounded by his loving family.He was born on March 11, 1925, in Casey County, to the late Everett and Artie (Moore) Wall. He was raised in Eubank and graduated from Eubank High School in 1943. On June 10, 1947 he married Chestine Calder, of Science Hill, and they moved to Casey County. They celebrated over 72 years of marriage.He is survived by his wife and four children: Peggy (Bernal) Buis, of Eubank, Nancy (Janis) Smith, of Mt. Olive, Debbie (Bert) Spears, of Bethelridge, and Mark (Sandra) Wall, of Mt. Olive. He was the proud Papaw of eight grandchildren: Allen (Adrienne) Buis, Shanda (Kenny) Catron, Jennifer (Skip) Todd, Kristy (Barry) Lee, Stacey (Brandon) Murphy, Beth (Jantzen) Hale, Amber Wall, and Travis (Ashley) Wall; and 18 great- grandchildren: Austin Wall, who resides with them and helped care for his Papaw, Ian, Kenton and Blake Buis, Vander Catron, Spencer Clark, Allicen and Chloe White, Zachary and Kaylee Todd, Skyler and Raegan Lee, Olivia and Tessa Hale, Alex and Ayden Wall, and Madison and Corben Wall.He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Steve Clerk.Russell was a member of the Eubank Church of Christ and served as an elder from 1972 until his death. He was a World War II veteran and proud to have served in the Army in the European Theater of Operations. He was a lifetime farmer of beef and dairy cattle. He served on the board of directors for Farmers Home Administration and Southern Belle Dairy. He also worked several years with the Casey County Extension Agent vaccinating feeder calves.After retirement, he enjoyed gardening and sharing his produce with friends and neighbors.In accordance with the recommendations concerning the COVID-19, the services will be private and for immediate family only. Please feel free to log onto our website: www.morrisandhislope.com where you can sign the online guestbook and send condolences to the family.If you would like to participate in a drive-thru funeral service, please be in the parking lot at Morris & Hislope Funeral home by 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Please follow the directional signs as posted in the parking lot. Burial will be in Eubank Cemetery.The service will be officiated by Bro. Dale Robbins and Bro. Ferlin Price.Honorary Pallbearers are his great-grandchildren.Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Published in The Casey County News on May 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Casey County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close