Russell Glenn Godbey, 76, died March 17, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona.
He is survived by his brother, Donald Gene (Nancy) Godbey; his first wife, Luminosa Spencer; daughters, Gail Marie Godbey, Mary Gwyn (Joshua) Westman; and two granddaughters.
A funeral mass is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Bethelridge Cemetery, with military honors by the Casey County Honor Guard.
Arrangements entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 27, 2019