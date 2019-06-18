Russell L. "Russ" Daniels, 84, of Norwood, Ohio, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Gallatin Nursing and Rehab in Warsaw, Kentucky.
He is survived by his sons, Greg Daniels, Rick (Regina) Daniels; daughter, Kathie (Michael) Yeary; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held June 15 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed in Thomas Ridge Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on June 19, 2019