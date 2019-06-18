Russell L "Russ" Daniels

Obituary
Russell L. "Russ" Daniels, 84, of Norwood, Ohio, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Gallatin Nursing and Rehab in Warsaw, Kentucky.
He is survived by his sons, Greg Daniels, Rick (Regina) Daniels; daughter, Kathie (Michael) Yeary; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held June 15 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed in Thomas Ridge Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on June 19, 2019
