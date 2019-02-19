Ruth A. Grubbs, 82, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at her home. She was an engraver for Kentucky Balfour and owner of C&R Furniture. Ruth was a native of Jeffersonville, IN.
She is survived by her husband Charles L. Grubbs, of Jeffersonville, IN.; sons Edward Russell Grubbs, of Tallahassee, FL. And Charles L. Grubbs Jr., of Jeffersonville, IN.; daughters Pamela K. Muschalek, of Mountain Ranch, CA., Tammy R. Cody, of Jeffersonville, IN., Jeri L. Bales, of Jeffersonville, IN.; brother Roger D. Swartz, of Jeffersonville, IN.; sister Marie Dickens, of Jeffersonville, IN.; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Norman and Mary I. Swartz; her daughter Mary E. Hambaugh.
Funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home with burial to follow in Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at cootsfuneralhome.com
E M Coots' Sons Inc Funeral Home
120 W Maple St
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 282-1356
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 20, 2019