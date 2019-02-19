Obituary



She is survived by her husband Charles L. Grubbs, of Jeffersonville, IN.; sons Edward Russell Grubbs, of Tallahassee, FL. And Charles L. Grubbs Jr., of Jeffersonville, IN.; daughters Pamela K. Muschalek, of Mountain Ranch, CA., Tammy R. Cody, of Jeffersonville, IN., Jeri L. Bales, of Jeffersonville, IN.; brother Roger D. Swartz, of Jeffersonville, IN.; sister Marie Dickens, of Jeffersonville, IN.; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Norman and Mary I. Swartz; her daughter Mary E. Hambaugh.

Funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home with burial to follow in Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

120 W Maple St

Jeffersonville , IN 47130

(812) 282-1356

