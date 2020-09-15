Ruth Ellen "Nanny" Cooper, of Liberty, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. She was 73.
Born on October 13, 1946, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late
Charles McFadden and June Parrish. Ruth was a sales associate and a homemaker. She and her late husband were members of Pathway Baptist Church in Cincinnati, Ohio. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, listening to music, and watching classic movies and westerns. Most of all, Ruth loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Joan (Mike) Schnatz and Melissa Cooper, both of Liberty; a son, James (Dayna) Cooper, of Cincinnati, Ohio; six grandchildren, GariAnna, Sarah, Lena, Jonathan, James, and Sydney; and ten great-grandchildren, Cooper, Michael, Parker, Kinley, Adalynn, Chandler, Brice, Hollie, Ethan, and Heather. Other survivors include two sisters, Joanie (Joe) Pheiffer, of Arizona and Beverly Parrish of Oklahoma.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Gary N.
Cooper; a sister, Charlotte McFadden; and a brother, Earl McFadden.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Rod Keltner officiating. Burial will follow in Hiter Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be J.C. Cooper, Jonathan Cooper, Jim Sublett, John King, Bill Siegel, Jr., and Brandon Randolph.
Memorial contributions may take the form of sympathy of donations to the National Kidney Foundation
at 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Arrangements for Ms. Ruth Cooper are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com