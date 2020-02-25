Guest Book View Sign Service Information Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home 545 KY Hwy 328 West Waynesburg , KY 40489 (606)-379-2011 Visitation 1:00 PM Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home 545 KY Hwy 328 West Waynesburg , KY 40489 Funeral service 2:00 PM Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home 545 KY Hwy 328 West Waynesburg , KY 40489 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth "Tincy" Jenkins Wall, 92, of Taylorsville, KY, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Hosparus Health of Louisville. She was a member of Spencer Christian Church.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Vester Wall; her parents, Harvey and Laura Jenkins; her sister, Julia Caldwell; and her brothers-Orville, Ralph, Estill, William, and John Jenkins. She is survived by her three daughters, Judy (Steve) Grace, Brenda (Roy) Taulbee, and Fay Tingle; her eight grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren; her two sisters, Lola Hubbard and Leona Dunham; and her brother, James Jenkins.

Ruth was a homemaker and loved children. She spent many hours rocking her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as children in the church nursery at Southeast Christian Church and Shelby Christian Church. She was a great storyteller and loved to bake cookies for the little ones. She enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and puzzle books. She was an avid reader and made it a habit to read through the Bible every year. When Ruth wasn't babysitting, she spent her time making beautiful quilts and giving most of them to family members.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral home in Waynesburg, KY with James Hatter officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Double Springs Cemetery in Waynesburg.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to CrossRoads Missions, 3231 Ruckriegel Parkway, Suite 111, Louisville, KY 40299.

