Ryan Brown, 39, of Somerset, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his parents, Jackie and Pat Phillips Brown; brothers, Neal (Natalie) Brown, Jamie Brown, and Eric (Jessica Cook) Brown; and nieces and nephews, Haley, Skylar, Cooper, Brody, and Mason.
Funeral services were held March 26. Burial was in Whited Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 2, 2020