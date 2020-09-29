Sandra Jo (Vaughn) Case, 78, of South Bend, Indiana, died Saturday May 16, 2020, at her residence.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Renee Case; sons, Hayse Warrum, Randy Lee (Ben) Warrum, Joseph A Case, and Daniel (Lupe) Case; sisters, Charlene (Tom) Drake; Sharon (Willie) Golden; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Burial will be in Whited Cemetery in Liberty, Kentucky on Oct. 1, 2020. Local arrangements entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in The Casey County News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.