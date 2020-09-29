1/
Sandra Jo (Vaughn) Case
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Jo (Vaughn) Case, 78, of South Bend, Indiana, died Saturday May 16, 2020, at her residence.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Renee Case; sons, Hayse Warrum, Randy Lee (Ben) Warrum, Joseph A Case, and Daniel (Lupe) Case; sisters, Charlene (Tom) Drake; Sharon (Willie) Golden; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Burial will be in Whited Cemetery in Liberty, Kentucky on Oct. 1, 2020. Local arrangements entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Casey County News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved