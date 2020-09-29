Or Copy this URL to Share

Sandra Jo (Vaughn) Case, 78, of South Bend, Indiana, died Saturday May 16, 2020, at her residence.

She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Renee Case; sons, Hayse Warrum, Randy Lee (Ben) Warrum, Joseph A Case, and Daniel (Lupe) Case; sisters, Charlene (Tom) Drake; Sharon (Willie) Golden; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Burial will be in Whited Cemetery in Liberty, Kentucky on Oct. 1, 2020. Local arrangements entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.

