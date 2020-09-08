1/
Sandra K. Grant
Sandra K. Grant, 68, of Liberty, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Casey County Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, J.R. Grant; sons, Aerin (Frannie) Grant, Andy (Kellie) Grant, Jeff (Amy) Murphy; daughter, Laura (Sondra) Turpin; sisters, Josephine Mann, June Strong, Glenda Thomas, Sue Welch; and fifteen grandchildren.
Funeral services were Sept. 6 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed in Whited Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
SEP
6
Funeral
02:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
