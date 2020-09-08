Or Copy this URL to Share

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available Sandra K. Grant, 68, of Liberty, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Casey County Hospital.She is survived by her husband, J.R. Grant; sons, Aerin (Frannie) Grant, Andy (Kellie) Grant, Jeff (Amy) Murphy; daughter, Laura (Sondra) Turpin; sisters, Josephine Mann, June Strong, Glenda Thomas, Sue Welch; and fifteen grandchildren.Funeral services were Sept. 6 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed in Whited Cemetery.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available www.mckinneybrown.com.

