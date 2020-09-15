Dr. Sandra L. Lanham, age 60, of Somerset, Kentucky passed from this life Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her home.

Sandra was born March 14, 1960, to the late Rev. Robert Lanham and Emma Carman Lanham in Jamestown, Tennessee.

She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Russell Springs, KY, former owner and operator of Eye Professionals of Lake Cumberland and Vision Care of Monticello, KY, former Zeiss Business Development Manager and former lab consultant for Essilor of America.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Robert and Emma Lanham.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her brother, John Lanham (LeeAnn) of Burnside; niece, Kristen Greer (Bradley) of Eubank; nephew, Blakely Lanham of Burnside; great-nieces, Bristyl Greer, Lainey Greer; great-nephew, Kasen Greer; like a sister, Lula Jean Burton (Sam) of Bronston; special friends, Mekesha Becker (Brandon) of Burnside, Michele Coffey of Monticello, KY, Betty Tucker (Ron) of Somerset, Loretta Johnson of Somerset; like family, Allison Parrot (Joshua) of Somerset, Jack Parrott, Logan Burton (Alisha) of Somerset and her beloved dog "Jordy".

Visitation was held Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at 6 p.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Ron Shaw officiating, burial will follow at Southern Oaks Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pulaski County Humane Society.

Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Dr. Sandra L. Lanham.

