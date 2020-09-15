1/1
Dr. Sandra L. Lanham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Sandra L. Lanham, age 60, of Somerset, Kentucky passed from this life Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her home.
Sandra was born March 14, 1960, to the late Rev. Robert Lanham and Emma Carman Lanham in Jamestown, Tennessee.
She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Russell Springs, KY, former owner and operator of Eye Professionals of Lake Cumberland and Vision Care of Monticello, KY, former Zeiss Business Development Manager and former lab consultant for Essilor of America.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Robert and Emma Lanham.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her brother, John Lanham (LeeAnn) of Burnside; niece, Kristen Greer (Bradley) of Eubank; nephew, Blakely Lanham of Burnside; great-nieces, Bristyl Greer, Lainey Greer; great-nephew, Kasen Greer; like a sister, Lula Jean Burton (Sam) of Bronston; special friends, Mekesha Becker (Brandon) of Burnside, Michele Coffey of Monticello, KY, Betty Tucker (Ron) of Somerset, Loretta Johnson of Somerset; like family, Allison Parrot (Joshua) of Somerset, Jack Parrott, Logan Burton (Alisha) of Somerset and her beloved dog "Jordy".
Visitation was held Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at 6 p.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Ron Shaw officiating, burial will follow at Southern Oaks Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pulaski County Humane Society.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Dr. Sandra L. Lanham.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Casey County News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Southern Oaks Funeral Home
2110 West Highway 914
Somerset, KY 42503
(606) 679-6257
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved