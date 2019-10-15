Shannon Durham, 77, of Yosemite, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Nila Dean Foster Durham; daughter, Kristie Michelle (Jason) Lamb; son, Timothy Ray (Angela) Durham; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held Oct. 15, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in The Casey County News on Oct. 16, 2019