Shannon Thomason, 58, of Yosemite, passed away Wednesday April 22, 2020 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.
He was born on July 5, 1961 in Fayette County, KY to Margie Lay Thomason of Lancaster and the late Albert Wayne Thomason. Shannon was a factory worker and enjoyed collecting antiques.
Also surviving is a sister, Roxanne Thomason of Lancaster; a niece, Stacey Thomason; a nephew, Derek May; a great niece, Autumn Scott; a great nephew, Eli Harness; and special friends, Juan Martinez, David McAninch, and Donnie Douglas. He also is survived by his loyal dog, Cowboy.
Shannon was preceded in death by a brother, Shane Thomason.
A private funeral will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Spurlin Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry Browning officiating. Shannon will be laid to rest beside his brother in private at the Lancaster Cemetery.
A "Drive-Through-Only" visitation was held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Spurlin Funeral Home. www.spurlinfuneralhomelancaster.com
Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 29, 2020