1/1
Sharon Yvonne Gosser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Yvonne Gosser, 68, of Liberty, passed away on Tuesday Aug. 4, 2020 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. She was born in Liberty, KY on March 8, 1952, a daughter of Irene Mathews Gosser, of Liberty, and the late Harvey P. Gosser.
Sharon was a retired Health Inspector for the Casey Co. Health Dept. Sharon graduated from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor's in Environmental Science and was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.
Sharon's great love was her family as a devoted daughter and caregiver, supporting sister and loving champion of her nephews and nieces.
Additional survivors include: brothers, Norman Gosser, Mark (Debbie) Gosser, Marty Gosser, all of Liberty; and sister: Donna (Gary) Robinson, of Junction City.
Visitation was held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Pavillion. Memorial services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Pavillion. Bro. Johnny Maupin officiating. Burial was in the Poplar Springs Cemetery.
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Casey County News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
11:30 AM
Poplar Springs Church Pavillion
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Poplar Springs Church Pavillion
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49
Liberty, KY 42539-0238
(606) 787-6211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved