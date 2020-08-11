Sharon Yvonne Gosser, 68, of Liberty, passed away on Tuesday Aug. 4, 2020 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. She was born in Liberty, KY on March 8, 1952, a daughter of Irene Mathews Gosser, of Liberty, and the late Harvey P. Gosser.
Sharon was a retired Health Inspector for the Casey Co. Health Dept. Sharon graduated from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor's in Environmental Science and was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.
Sharon's great love was her family as a devoted daughter and caregiver, supporting sister and loving champion of her nephews and nieces.
Additional survivors include: brothers, Norman Gosser, Mark (Debbie) Gosser, Marty Gosser, all of Liberty; and sister: Donna (Gary) Robinson, of Junction City.
Visitation was held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Pavillion. Memorial services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Pavillion. Bro. Johnny Maupin officiating. Burial was in the Poplar Springs Cemetery.
