Sheila K. Coffman, 46, of Liberty, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.She is survived by her fiancé, Tommy Lee; son, Mikey Coffman; brother, David S. (and P.J.) Logsdon; and step-sisters, Monica Ann Lanham, Diana Fay Lanham.Graveside services were Sept. 23, 2020, at Lanhamtown Cemetery. Burial followed in Lanhamtown Cemetery.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.