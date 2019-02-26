Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelby Jean (Meeks) Byrd. View Sign

Shelby Jean Meeks Byrd, 65, of Moreland, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.

Born Dec. 6, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Shelburn Sexton and Mabel Mae Pevley Meeks. She was a member of Athens Church of Christ in Casey County.

Shelby is survived by her husband of 45 years, Ronald G. Byrd; daughter, Tina Byrd (Patrick Young) of Moreland; son, Ronnie Joe (Samantha) Byrd of Adair County; brother, Shelburn "Bill" (Barb) Meeks of IN; sisters: Margie (Rolland) Lynn of Gravel Switch, Betty (Morris) Pendleton of Liberty and Dorothy (Jim) Headley of Gravel Switch; mother-in-law and friend, Sally Jane Byrd of Casey County; and five grandchildren: Anthony, Zachary, Bradlee, Emily and Jason.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Maggie Lynn and Mary Wheeler.

