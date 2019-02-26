Shelby Jean Meeks Byrd, 65, of Moreland, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelby Jean (Meeks) Byrd.
Born Dec. 6, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Shelburn Sexton and Mabel Mae Pevley Meeks. She was a member of Athens Church of Christ in Casey County.
Shelby is survived by her husband of 45 years, Ronald G. Byrd; daughter, Tina Byrd (Patrick Young) of Moreland; son, Ronnie Joe (Samantha) Byrd of Adair County; brother, Shelburn "Bill" (Barb) Meeks of IN; sisters: Margie (Rolland) Lynn of Gravel Switch, Betty (Morris) Pendleton of Liberty and Dorothy (Jim) Headley of Gravel Switch; mother-in-law and friend, Sally Jane Byrd of Casey County; and five grandchildren: Anthony, Zachary, Bradlee, Emily and Jason.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Maggie Lynn and Mary Wheeler.
No services are scheduled at this time. A guestbook is available at www.pruitt.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 27, 2019