Shelva Wauneil Spears, 78, of Bethelridge passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Gadberry Boarding Home in Kings Mountain.
She was born July 10, 1940 in Casey County; daughter of the late Troy Clifton and Bertha Ann (Wall) Hodge. She was a member of Bethelridge United Methodist Church and enjoyed woodworking as a hobby.
She is survived by two sons; Randall D. Spears, of Junction City, and Rodney D. Spears, of Bethelridge; a sister, Linda Spears, of Cincinnati; five grandchildren, Elisha Spears, Mikah Ball, Brittany Browell, Jeremy Spears, and Ryan Spears; and two great-grandchildren, Hadley Ball and Addy Spears.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Burel Dean Spears; two sisters, Gennive Spaw and Devonda "Bonnie" Spears; and two grandchildren, Caleb Spears and Bryan Spears.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Chapel of Morris and Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Vance officiating. Visitation was after 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Morris and Hislope Funeral Home. Burial was at Bethelridge Cemetery. Morris and Hislope Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
Published in The Casey County News on July 3, 2019