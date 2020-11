Or Copy this URL to Share



Online condolences may be expressed at Sherman Lloyd Shoemaker, 86, of Kings Mountain, died on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at his residence.He is survived by his daughter, Sylvia Stinson; son, Jonathan Shoemaker; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Cremation rites were honored by Bartle Funeral Home.Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com

