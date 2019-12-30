Sherril Harris, 75, of Bethelridge, died Wednesday Dec. 25, 2019, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
He is survived by his children, Larry Dale Harris, Sherril Harris Jr., Linda McGowan, Tiny Harris; brothers, Jerril Harris, Winfred Harris, Dayton Harris, Ray Jr. Harris, Leo Harris, Dale Harris; sisters, Mazie Weddle, Maye Gillock, Carolene Harris, Anna Bradshaw, Catherine Sparks; girlfriend, Debbie Dillingham, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Dec. 28 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Hilltop Trinity Full Gospel Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Dec. 31, 2019