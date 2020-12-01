Shirley Ellis Sheperson passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at her home in Danville, Kentucky at the age of 90. She was born to Cecil and Alma Whitehouse Ellis on Feb. 6,1930 in Gravel Switch, KY.

Shirley was the widow of louis Sheperson who passed away in 1990 after 38 years of marriage.

Surviving are four sisters, Jewell Deene Ellis, Kaye Ellis Thurman, Karen Ellis Marsee and Marlena Ellis. Also surviving is one brother, Dale Ellis. Shirley was predeceased by two sisters and three brothers, Barbara Ellis Taylor, Wilma Ellis Ewbank, Cecil Ellis, Jr., Darrell Ellis and Barry Ellis. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Mildred Ellis, Margaret Ellis, Millie Ellis and brother in-law Clifton Taylor, as well as, a host of nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Shirley grew up in the Forkland Community and graduated from Forkland High School. She was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and spent her 32-year career as a county extension agent in Family and Consumer Science in Casey County.

She was the first chair of the Forkland Festival, a position that she held for twenty-five years. She worked tirelessly to establish the Forkland Lincoln Museum and was involved in many local and state historical groups. One of her many passions was genealogy. Her many awards included the Distinguished Service Award from both the National and State Extension Service and the Hall of Fame Award from the University of Kentucky School of Human and Environmental Sciences. Shirley was a lifelong member of the church of Christ and a member of the Danville church of Christ for the last fifteen years.

There was a private graveside service Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Elder Cemetery in the Forkland Community. Casket bearers are her nephews Kevin Ellis, Scott Taylor, Chad Ellis, Steve Taylor, Charlie Ellis, Tim Ellis, Brian Ellis, Aaron Marsee, and Nick Marsee. Honorary casket bearers are her nieces: Darra Thompson, Melissa Wells, Annette Scanlon, Lourrae Myers, Anne Milburn, Pippa Hunt, Sara Comley, Polly Hosay, and Michelle Word.

All Covid guidelines must be followed, masks worn, and all must adhere to social distancing.

Services are under the direction of Walden Funeral Home Perryville.

